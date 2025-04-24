Jalen Green Made NBA History In Warriors-Rockets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Houston Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors (at home) by a score of 109-94.
They have now tied up the first-round series at 1-1.
One of the biggest reasons for the win was the play of Jalen Green.
He finished with 38 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 13/25 from the field and 8/18 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The 23-year-old also made NBA history.
Via @StatMamba: "Jalen Green becomes the youngest guard in NBA history to record 8+ 3PM in a playoff game."
Green is in the NBA playoffs for the first time in his four-year career.
He finished the regular season with averages of 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "HISTORY FOR JALEN GREEN TONIGHT!
He becomes the YOUNGEST (23y, 74d) player in @HoustonRockets franchise history to score 35+ PTS in a playoff game 🤯
The previous youngest?
Hakeem Olajuwan - 23y, 95d on 4/26/1986"
The Rockets are the second seed in the Western Conference after finishing with a 52-30 record.
They will now head to Golden State for Game 3 on Saturday night at the Chase Center.
Via OptaSTATS: "Jalen Green of the @HoustonRockets scored 7 points in his first career playoff game on Sunday. He followed that up with 38 points tonight.
That's the largest increase in points (+31) from a player's first career playoff game to his second in NBA history."