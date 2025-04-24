Fastbreak

Jalen Green Made NBA History In Warriors-Rockets Game

Jalen Green made NBA history in Game 2.

Apr 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts after scoring a basket during the third quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Houston Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors (at home) by a score of 109-94.

They have now tied up the first-round series at 1-1.

One of the biggest reasons for the win was the play of Jalen Green.

He finished with 38 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 13/25 from the field and 8/18 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

The 23-year-old also made NBA history.

Via @StatMamba: "Jalen Green becomes the youngest guard in NBA history to record 8+ 3PM in a playoff game."

Green is in the NBA playoffs for the first time in his four-year career.

He finished the regular season with averages of 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 82 games.

Via NBA.com/Stats: "HISTORY FOR JALEN GREEN TONIGHT!

He becomes the YOUNGEST (23y, 74d) player in @HoustonRockets franchise history to score 35+ PTS in a playoff game 🤯

The previous youngest?

Hakeem Olajuwan - 23y, 95d on 4/26/1986"

The Rockets are the second seed in the Western Conference after finishing with a 52-30 record.

They will now head to Golden State for Game 3 on Saturday night at the Chase Center.

Via OptaSTATS: "Jalen Green of the @HoustonRockets scored 7 points in his first career playoff game on Sunday. He followed that up with 38 points tonight.

That's the largest increase in points (+31) from a player's first career playoff game to his second in NBA history."

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.