Jalen Green Makes Bold Statement After Phoenix Suns Trade
Jalen Green is one of the best young guards in the NBA at 23.
He had been with the Houston Rockets for each of the previous four years (before getting traded to the Phoenix Suns this month).
Recently, Green made a bold statement about the Suns (via Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Green: "People don't expect us to do anything. People don't expect us to come out the West at all. I think the situation we in just like last year... They didn't expect Houston to do none of that last year, so what's the difference?"
Suns fans will enjoy hearing Green's confidence to prove people wrong.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 82 games.
The Rockets (who hadn't been to the NBA playoffs in five years) were the second seed in the Western Conference.
Green will form an elite scoring duo with Devin Booker in the backcourt.
Booker averaged 25.6 points per contest during the 2024-25 season.