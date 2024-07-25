Fastbreak

Jalen Green Sends Instagram Message To Alperen Sengun

Jalen Green wished his Houston Rockets teammate a happy birthday.

Ben Stinar

Dec 23, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and guard Jalen Green (4) come out the locker room to play against the New Orleans Pelicans before the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and guard Jalen Green (4) come out the locker room to play against the New Orleans Pelicans before the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alperen Sengun has become one of the best young forwards in the NBA.

He finished this past season with averages of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 63 games for the Houston Rockets.

On Thursday, Sengun celebrated his 22nd birthday.

Jalen Green sent out an Instagram message for his teammate.

Green wrote (via his Instagram story): "happy P day peezy 🖤"

Jalen Green's IG Story
Jalen Green's IG Story / July 25

Sengun was the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent each of his first three seasons with Houston.

His career averages are 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 28.4% from the three-point range 210 regular season games.

Alperen Sengu
Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Green was the second pick in the same draft as Sengun (2021).

He is coming off a year where he averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 82 games.

The 22-year-old is already one of the most exciting players in the league.

As for the Rockets, they are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.

They were 5.0 games back of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.

The Rockets have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2020 season when James Harden was still on the roster.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.