Jalen Green Sends Instagram Message To Alperen Sengun
Alperen Sengun has become one of the best young forwards in the NBA.
He finished this past season with averages of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 63 games for the Houston Rockets.
On Thursday, Sengun celebrated his 22nd birthday.
Jalen Green sent out an Instagram message for his teammate.
Green wrote (via his Instagram story): "happy P day peezy 🖤"
Sengun was the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent each of his first three seasons with Houston.
His career averages are 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 28.4% from the three-point range 210 regular season games.
Meanwhile, Green was the second pick in the same draft as Sengun (2021).
He is coming off a year where he averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 82 games.
The 22-year-old is already one of the most exciting players in the league.
As for the Rockets, they are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They were 5.0 games back of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.
The Rockets have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2020 season when James Harden was still on the roster.