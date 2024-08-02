Fastbreak

Jalen Green Sends Instagram Message To Scottie Barnes

Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) sent an Instagram message to Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors).

Mar 21, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts after a made basket against the Chicago Bulls during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Scottie Barnes is coming off the best year of his NBA career.

The 2024 NBA All-Star finished the year with averages of 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 60 games for the Toronto Raptors.

On Thursday, Barnes celebrated his 23rd brithday and many people sent him messages on social meida.

One person who sent out an Instagram post was Houston Rockets star Jalen Green.

Green wrote: "happy p day scott 🖤 love you foo"

Jalen Green's IG Story
Green and Barnes were both members of the high school class of 2020.

They were each McDonald's All-Americans.

Scottie Barnes Jalen Gree
Barnes was the fifth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent his three seasons with the Raptors.

His career averages of 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 211 regular season games.

He has also appeared in four NBA playoff games (three starts).

On the other hand, Green was the second pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 82 games.

Jalen Gree
The Rockets finished the season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.

Meanwhile, the Raptors were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.

