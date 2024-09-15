Jalen Green Gets Asked About His Houston Rockets Future
Jalen Green is coming off a productive year for the Houston Rockets.
He finished this past season with averages of 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Green was recently at his kid's basketball camp in Houston and met with the media.
The former second-overall pick was asked if he wants to get a contract extension from the Rockets (h/t Chancellor Johnson of KPRC Houston and Jonathan Feigen of Houston Chronicle).
Green: "Yeah, for sure. The main focus is the season ahead of me. With the plans that we have and getting to the playoffs and getting as far as we can. Just building that team comradery of who we are. That's the main focus right now. Everything is going to work itself out.”
Green has been unable to break out into an All-Star caliber player for the Rockets.
That said, he has been a reliable guard who has only missed six out of the last 164 games.
His career averages are 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 225 regular season games.
Next summer, Green will be a restricted free agent.
The Rockets finished last season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They were 5.0 games back of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.
There is good reason to believe the Rockets could be in contention for a top-eight seed next season.