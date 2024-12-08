Jalen Johnson's Injury Status For Nuggets-Hawks Game
On Sunday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Denver Nuggets at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as starting forward Jalen Johnson is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jalen Johnson (shoulder) questionable for Sunday."
The former Duke star is having the best season of his career.
He is averaging 19.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 23 games.
The Hawks come into play as one of the hottest teams in the league.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak after defeating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 134-132 (in overtime).
Johnson finished with 12 points, ten rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The Hawks are 13-11 in their first 24 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 7-5 in 12 games at home.
Following Denver, the Hawks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the New York Knicks.
On the other side, the Nuggets are in the middle of a two-game losing skid after losing to the Washington Wizards by a score of 122-113.
Following Atlanta, they will return home to host the LA Clippers on Friday in Denver.