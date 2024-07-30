Jamal Crawford Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Viral Instagram Post
Carmelo Anthony most recently played in the NBA during the 2022 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished that season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 69 games (three starts).
Anthony has become very active on social media as he has a new podcast (7PM in Brooklyn).
In addition, his son (Kiyan) is ranked by ESPN as the 40th best player in the high school class of 2025.
On Tuesday, Anthony made a post to Instagram with photos from Kiyan's game.
There were over 24,000 likes and 200 comments in one hour.
Anthony captioned the post: "Gon’ let em see, champ⏳ @kiyananthony"
One person who left a comment was former NBA star Jamal Crawford.
Crawford wrote: "Deep on so many different levels. 🔥🔥Utmost respect."
Anthony is one of the greatest players in NBA history and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
He played 19 seasons for the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.
Crawford and Anthony faced off 27 times during their careers (Crawford went 15-12 in those matchups).
Crawford played 20 seasons for the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.
He won the NBA 6th Man of The Year Award three times.