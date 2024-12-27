Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Cavs-Nuggets Game

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Cavaliers:



PROBABLE:

Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Strain)

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)

Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/3F4aWz5Hpw