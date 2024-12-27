Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Cavs-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Colorado.
For the game, Jamal Murray is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Murray is averaging 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Via The Denver Nuggets on Thursday: "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Cavaliers:
PROBABLE:
Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)
OUT:
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Strain)
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)
Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation)"
The Nuggets are coming off a 110-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Christmas.
Murray finished the loss with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists while shooting 4/10 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-12 record in 28 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Cavs, the Nuggets will remain at home to host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.
As for the Cavs, they have been the best team in the NBA with a 26-4 record in their first 30 games of the season.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak).
Earlier this month, the Cavs beat the Nuggets by a score of 126-114 (at home).