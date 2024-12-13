Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets will play the LA Clippers at home in Colorado.
For the game, they could remain without one of their best players, as Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
The 2023 NBA Champion has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Update: Jamal Murray (hamstring) remains questionable Friday."
Murray is currently averaging 17.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Nuggets enter play as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 12-10 record in 22 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
After a tough loss to the Washington Wizards, the Nuggets most recently blew out the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 141-111.
Earlier this month, the Nuggets lost to the Clippers by a score of 126-122 (on the road).
Murray had 18 points and seven assists in the loss.
Following the Clippers, the Nuggets will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings.
As for the Clippers, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-11 record in 25 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following their showdown with Denver, the Clippers will play their next game on Monday evening when they return home to host the Utah Jazz.