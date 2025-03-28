Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the Utah Jazz in Colorado.
For the game, the Nuggets could be without one of their best players, as starting point guard Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
Via The Denver Nuggets (on Thursday): "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Jazz:
PROBABLE:
Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)
Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)
Michael Porter Jr. (Low Back Strain)
QUESTIONABLE:
Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Tightness)
OUT:
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.
The Nuggets are coming off a 127-117 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks (also at home).
Murray finished with 17 points, four rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 6/15 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
With the victory, the Nuggets improved to 46-28 in 74 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Jazz, the Nuggets will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As for the Jazz, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-58 record in 74 games.