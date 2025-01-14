Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Mavs-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
The 2023 NBA Champion is averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (knee) listed probable for Tuesday."
The Nuggets beat the Mavs (also in Dallas) by a score of 112-101 on Sunday.
Murray finished the win with 17 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 7/18 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Via The Nuggets on Sunday: "Team effort in the win
Russ: 21 PTS / 10 REB / 7 AST
Nikola: 19 PTS / 18 REB / 9 AST
Jamal: 17 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
AG: 13 AG / 6 REB / 2 AST
Mike: 13 PTS / 4 REB / 1 AST
P-Wat: 10 PTS / 6 REB / 1 AST"
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-15 record in 38 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and are 7-3 over their last ten).
Following Dallas, the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Houston Rockets.
The Mavs enter play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-17 record in 39 games.