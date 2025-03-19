Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in Los Angeles to play the Lakers.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
Murray missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (ankle) listed questionable for Wednesday."
Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 61 games.
The Nuggets are coming off a 114-105 victoy over the Golden State Warriors (also on the road).
They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 44-25 record in 69 games.
Over the last ten games, the Nuggets are 6-4 (and they are 21-14 in 35 games outside of Denver).
Following the Lakers, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.
Last season, they beat the Lakers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Murray was the seventh pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has spent all nine years with Denver.
During the 2023 season, Murray helped the franchise win their first NBA Championship.
As for the Lakers, they are one spot behind the Nuggets (as the fourth seed) with a 42-25 record in 67 games.
They are 27-7 in 34 games at home in Los Angeles.