Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Nuggets-Suns Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns.
For the game, the Nuggets could remain without one of their best players, as starting point guard Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
Murray missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via The Denver Nuggets on Tuesday: "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Suns:
QUESTIONABLE:
Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)
Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation)"
Murray currently has averages of 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 21 games.
He is in his eighth season playing in the NBA (all with the Nuggets).
The Nuggets are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-11 record in 27 games.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Nuggets lost to the Suns (at home) by a score of 117-90 (without Murray).
Following the Suns, they will return home to host Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.
On the other side, the Suns have gone 14-14 over their first 28 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the west.
They are currently in the middle of a three-game losing skid.