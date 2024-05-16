UPDATE: Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 6
UPDATE: Jamal Murray is available.
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Denver Nuggets for Game 6 of their second-round playoff sereis.
For the game, the Nuggets have listed NBA Champion point guard Jamal Murray as questionable on the injury report.
Via Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette on Wednesday: "Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray (left calf strain) and Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley (right soleus strain) are both "questionable" for Game 6.
Conley's injury was originally described as a sore right Achilles tendon."
Murray is coming off another outstanding regular season with averages of 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Currently, the Nuggets lead the Timberwolves 3-2, so they can end the series with a victory on Thursday.
Most recently, they won Game 5 (at home) by a score of 112-97.
Murray finished with 16 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal while shooting 7/14 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.
Game 7 would be on Sunday in Denver (if the Timberwolves stay alive).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs currently lead the Thunder 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday evening in Dallas, Texas.