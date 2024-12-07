Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Nuggets-Wizards Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets will play the Wizards in Washington, D.C.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as starting point guard Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
Via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports on Friday: "Nuggets injury news: Jamal Murray (right hamstring inflammation) is questionable tomorrow at Wizards."
Murray is averaging 17.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Nuggets enter play as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-9 record in 20 games.
They most recently lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 126-114 in Ohio.
Murray finished the loss with 19 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 7/16 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Following the Wizards, the Nuggets will travel to Atlanta for a showdown with Trae Young and the Hawks on Sunday.
They have gone 5-5 in the ten games they have played away from Denver, Colorado.
As for the Wizards, they have been the worst team in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
They have gone 2-18 in 20 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following Denver, the Wizards will play their next game on Sunday when they remain at home to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Washington, D.C.