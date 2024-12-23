Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Suns-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns in Colorado
For the game, the Nuggets could be without one of their best players, as starting point guard Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
Murray is averaging 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 21 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (ankle) listed questionable Monday."
The Nuggets are playing the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 132-129 (in overtime).
Murray had 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 9/19 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via OptaSTATS: "Both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray scored 27 points for the @nuggets yesterday.
Including the playoffs, it was the 53rd time Jokic and Murray both had at least 25 points in the same game, the most in NBA history by a foreign duo (both players born outside the United States)."
The Nuggets are now the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-11 record.
After a slow start to the seasson, they have turned things around in a big way.
On Wednesday, the Nuggets and Suns will face off (again) in Arizona.
Meanwhile, the Suns come into play in the middle of a two-game losing skid.
They are the 11th seed in the west with a 14-13 record.