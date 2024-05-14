UPDATE: Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 5
UPDATE: Jamal Murray is available.
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Colorado for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets have listed NBA Champion point guard Jamal Murray as questionable on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (calf) listed questionable for Tuesday."
The Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied up at 2-2 after the Nuggets won Game 4 by a score of 115-107.
Murray finished with 19 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 8/17 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets finished the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
Murray averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
They beat Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs (in five games).
Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday evening when the teams return to the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Last season, the Nuggets won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, while the Timberwolves lost in the first round (to the Nuggets in five games).