Jamal Murray's Final Injury Status For Nuggets-Hawks Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets will conclude their road trip when they play the Atlanta Hawks.
However, they will be without one of their best players, as starting point guard Jamal Murray has been ruled out.
Murray also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Nuggets injury report against the Hawks:
Jamal Murray (hamstring) OUT
Dario Saric (ankle) OUT
Aaron Gordon (calf) QUESTIONABLE
Christian Braun (quad) PROBABLE
Julian Strawther (wrist & ankle) PROBABLE"
The 2023 NBA Champion is averaging 17.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Nuggets enter the matchup as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-10 record.
They have lost two straight games (one with Murray).
That said, the Nuggets are just 3.0 games back of the Houston Rockets for the fourth seed.
On the road, the Nuggets have gone 5-6 in the 11 games they have played away from Denver.
After the Hawks, they will head home to host the LA Clippers on Friday.
Murray was the seventh pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He is in his ninth NBA season (eighth playing).
His career averages are 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 486 regular season games.