UPDATE: Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 7
UPDATE: Jamal Murray is available.
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets have listed NBA Champion point guard Jamal Murray as questionable on the injury report.
Via Rotoworld Basketball: "Jamal Murray (calf) questionable for Game 7 Sunday"
Murray is coming off another excellent regular season where he averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
The Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied up at 3-3 after the Timberwolves won Game 6 by a score of 115-70.
Murray finished the loss with ten points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 4/18 from the field and 2/7 form the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs beat Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round (in six games).
Murray was the seventh pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He is in his seventh season playing in the NBA (all with the Nuggets).
Last season, Murray helped lead the franchise to the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.