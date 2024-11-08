Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Heat-Nuggets Game

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Heat:



QUESTIONABLE:

Jamal Murray (Concussion Protocol)



OUT:

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Strain)

Vlatko Čančar (Right Ankle Sprain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/UvYRLCzRDR