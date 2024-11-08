Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Heat-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Miami Heat in Colorado.
For the game, the Nuggets could remain without one of their best players, as starting point guard Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
Murray has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of the starting lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via The Nuggets on Thursday: "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Heat:
QUESTIONABLE:
Jamal Murray (Concussion Protocol)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Strain)
Vlatko Čančar (Right Ankle Sprain)"
Murray is averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 36.5% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in five games.
The Nuggets are 5-3 in their first eight games after most recently defeating Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 124-122 (at home).
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak without Murray.
Following the Heat, the Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
As for the Heat, they are 3-4 in their first seven games after most recently losing to Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns by a score of 115-112.
Following their showdown with the Nuggets, they will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.