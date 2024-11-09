Jamal Murray Made Denver Nuggets History Against Heat
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Miami Heat at home in Colorado.
During the game, Jamal Murray made his 1,000th career three-pointer, which makes him the first player in Nuggets history to reach the milestone.
Via Adam Mares of DNVR Sports: "Jamal Murray is the first player in Denver Nuggets franchise history to make 1,000 3s."
Murray had 26 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in his first 27 minutes of playing time.
Murray's strong showing is a good sign for Nuggets fans, as he had missed the previous three games due to injury.
He is currently averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 36.5% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in five games.
Murray was the seventh pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has spent all eight seasons with the Nuggets.
The 2023 NBA Champion has career averages of 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 474 regular season games.
While Murray has never made an All-Star Game, he is one of the best point guards of the current era.
The Nuggets are 5-3 in eight games.
They most recently beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 124-122.
Following their matchup with the Heat, the Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host the Dallas Mavericks.