Jamal Murray Makes Honest Russell Westbrook Statement After Pistons-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons (at home) by a score of 134-121.
Jamal Murray finished the victory with 34 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range.
After the game, he was asked about his teammate (Russell Westbrook) when he met with the media (h/t ClutchPoints).
The 2017 MVP had been a big motivator for the team during the second half.
Murray: "He's not gonna stop, man. I love it. He's not going to stop. He's going to turn up the pressure. I think we all respond in different ways. Russ, he's a talker. He lets you know about stuff; he brings energy and effort into whatever he does... Russ got the whole team going."
Westbrook had eight points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 4/6 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
He is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.
Via X user @brodiexruss: "Jamal Murray with Russell Westbrook in the starting line up:
•29.7 PPG
•7.0 APG
•3.3 RPG
•1.0 STL
•1.3 BLK
•49.3 FG%
•52.4 3P%
•92.3 FT%
•61.4 TS%
2-1 record
It’s so obvious what the actual starting line up should be.."
With the victory, the Nuggets improved to 17-13 in 30 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
On Monday night, the Nuggets will host the Utah Jazz in Denver.