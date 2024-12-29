Fastbreak

Jamal Murray Makes Honest Russell Westbrook Statement After Pistons-Nuggets Game

Jamal Murray met with the media after Saturday's game.

Nov 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks with guard Russell Westbrook (4) during a time out during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons (at home) by a score of 134-121.

Jamal Murray finished the victory with 34 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range.

After the game, he was asked about his teammate (Russell Westbrook) when he met with the media (h/t ClutchPoints).

The 2017 MVP had been a big motivator for the team during the second half.

Murray: "He's not gonna stop, man. I love it. He's not going to stop. He's going to turn up the pressure. I think we all respond in different ways. Russ, he's a talker. He lets you know about stuff; he brings energy and effort into whatever he does... Russ got the whole team going."

Westbrook had eight points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 4/6 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

He is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.

Via X user @brodiexruss: "Jamal Murray with Russell Westbrook in the starting line up:

•29.7 PPG
•7.0 APG
•3.3 RPG
•1.0 STL
•1.3 BLK
•49.3 FG%
•52.4 3P%
•92.3 FT%
•61.4 TS%

2-1 record

It’s so obvious what the actual starting line up should be.."

With the victory, the Nuggets improved to 17-13 in 30 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

On Monday night, the Nuggets will host the Utah Jazz in Denver.

