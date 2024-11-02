Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Utah Jazz in Colorado.
For the game, the Nuggets will be without one of their best players, as star point guard Jamal Murray has been ruled out.
Murray is averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 36.5% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in five games.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Report ahead of tonight's game against the Jazz:
PROBABLE:
Aaron Gordon (Right Knee Contusion & Right Calf Inflammation)
DOUBTFUL:
Vlatko Čančar (Right Ankle Sprain)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)
Jamal Murray (Concussion Protocol)"
The Nuggets most recently lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 119-116 to fall to 2-3 in their first five games of the new season.
Murray finished with six points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 2/7 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 22 minutes (before leaving due to injury).
Following the Jazz, the Nuggets will play their next game on Monday when they host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Denver.
As for the Jazz, they are 0-5 through their first five games.
They most recently lost to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 106-88.
Following their showdown with the Nuggets, the Jazz will play their next game on Monday when they visit Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.