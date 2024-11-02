Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game

Injury Report ahead of tonight's game against the Jazz:



PROBABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Knee Contusion & Right Calf Inflammation)



DOUBTFUL:

Vlatko Čančar (Right Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)

Jamal Murray (Concussion Protocol) pic.twitter.com/auWiWyflc5