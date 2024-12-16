Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Kings Game
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets will play the Sacramento Kings in California.
For the game, Jamal Murray is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The 2023 NBA Champion is averaging 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 18 games.
Via The Denver Nuggets on Sunday: "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Kings:
PROBABLE:
Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation)
QUESTIONABLE:
Christian Braun (Low Back Strain)
OUT:
Dario Šarić (Left Ankle Sprain)
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)
Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation)"
The Nuggets enter play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-10 record in 23 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Nuggets beat James Harden and the LA Clippers by a score of 120-98.
Murray had 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block while shooting 8/16 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
As for the Kings, they enter the matchup as the 12th seed in the west with a 13-13 record in 26 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 111-109.