Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Kings Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in California to face off against the Sacramento Kings.
For the game, they will likely remain without one of their best players, as Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
The former Kentucky star has missed five straight games, so this would be his sixth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Denver Nuggets (on Tuesday): "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Kings:
DOUBTFUL:
Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Murray is in his ninth NBA year.
The 2024 NBA Champion is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.
The Nuggets are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record in 79 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).
Wednesday's game will be their first since firing head coach Michale Malone (after nearly a decade at the helm).
Via The Denver Nuggets (on Tuesday): "Coach, thank you for your dedication to the Denver Nuggets throughout the years.
Your impact on this team and city will not be forgotten."
As for the Kings, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 39-40 record in 79 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).