Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets will have another matchup with the OKC Thunder in Oklahoma.
However, they could be without one of their best players, as starting point guard Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
Murray is averaging 21.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Nuggets injury report heading into tonight’s game vs OKC:
Aaron Gordon OUT (right calf/left ankle)
Nikola Jokić QUESTIONABLE (right elbow/left ankle)
Jamal Murray QUESTIONABLE (left knee)
Zeke Nnaji PROBABLE (left ankle)"
The Nuggets lost to the Thunder by a score of 127-104 on Sunday afternoon.
Murray finished the loss with 17 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 6/17 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 41-23 record in 64 games.
They are 19-14 in the 33 games they have played on the road.
Following their two matchups with OKC, the Nuggets will head home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
The Nuggets are coming off a season where they lost to the Timberwolves in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Murray is in his ninth NBA year (all with the Nuggets).
He helped the franchise win the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.