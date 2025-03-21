Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Trail Blazers Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets will be in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, the Nuggets could remain without one of their best players, as Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
The 2023 NBA Champion has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
"PROBABLE:
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)
Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)
QUESTIONABLE:
Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)
OUT:
Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 61 games.
The Nuggets come into play as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 44-26 record in 70 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-39 record in 70 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Nuggets, the Trail Blazers will remain at home to host the Boston Celtics on Sunday night in Oregon.