Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Trail Blazers Game

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against Portland:



PROBABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)

Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)

Julian Strawther (Left…