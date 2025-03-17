Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
For the game, they could be without their starting point guard, as Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 61 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (ankle) listed questionable for Monday."
The Nuggets are coming off a 126-123 loss to Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards (at home).
Murray finished the loss with 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals while shooting 9/16 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-25 record in 68 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Warriors, the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.
On the road, they are 20-14 in the 34 games they have played away from Denver.
As for the Warriors, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 39-28 record in 67 games.
They have won seven straight (and are 9-1 over their last ten games).
Following the Nuggets, the Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday night when they remain at home to host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.