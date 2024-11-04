Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Raptors-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Toronto Raptors in Colorado.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Jamal Murray has been ruled out.
He also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of the starting lineup.
The 2023 NBA Champion is averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 36.5% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in five games.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Jamal Murray is officially out tonight against Toronto but looks like he’s making progress in concussion protocol. Getting shots up after Nuggets shoot around."
The Nuggets are 3-3 in their first six games after most recently defeating the Utah Jazz by a score of 129-103.
Nikola Jokic led the way with 27 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 10/18 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Following the Raptors, the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As for the Raptors, they are 2-5 in their first seven games after most recently losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers by a socre of 131-125.
Despite the loss, RJ Barrett had 31 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes.
Following Denver, the Raptors will visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday evening in California.