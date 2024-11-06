Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Thunder-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Oklaohma City Thunder in Colorado.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as starting point guard Jamal Murray has been ruled out.
Murray has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Jamal Murray progressing in concussion protocol. Murray is out tonight vs OKC but playing some three on three today after shootaround"
Murray is averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 36.5% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in five games.
The Nuggets are 4-3 in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 121-119 on Monday at home.
Nikola Jokic led the way with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following their matchup against the Thunder, the Nuggets will remain at home to host the Miami Heat on Friday evening for a 2023 NBA Finals rematch.
As for the Thunder, they are 7-0 in their first seven games of the season.
They most recently defeated the Orlando Magic (at home) by a score of 102-86.
Jalen Williams led the way with 23 points, four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field.
Following Denver, the Thunder will return home to host the Houston Rockets on Friday evening.