Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Timberwolves:



PROBABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)

Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Tightness)

Aaron Gordon (Illness/Right Calf Injury Management)



OUT:

