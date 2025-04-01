Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Colorado.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
The former Kentucky star missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Denver Nuggets (on Monday): "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Timberwolves:
PROBABLE:
Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)
Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)
QUESTIONABLE:
Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Tightness)
Aaron Gordon (Illness/Right Calf Injury Management)
OUT:
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.
He is in his ninth NBA year (all with the Nuggets).
The Nuggets come into play as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-28 record in 75 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (but won two in a row).
After the Timberwolves, the Nuggets will remain in Denver to host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-32 record in their first 75 games.
Last season, they beat the Nuggets in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).