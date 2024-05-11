Jamal Murray's Quote About Nikola Jokic Went Viral After Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves (at the Target Center) by a score of 117-90 in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
Nikola Jokic led the way with 24 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 38 mintues of playing time.
After the game, Jamal Murray spoke about Jokic, and his quote got a lot of views on social media.
Murray: "He makes everybody around him better. He plays the game at his own pace. Forces you to make mistakes, and keeps you off guard and keeps you honest. And then he's got guys around him that are making shots and trying to make the game easy for him as well. The biggest thing for me, watching and being in Denver my whole life, is just how consistent he is and how much we depend on him to be great every night. And he does it with no complaints, just a smile on his face."
Murray finished Game 3 with 24 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 11/21 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Last season, Murray and Jokic led the Nuggets to the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Currently, the Timberwolves lead 2-1.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the 2024 Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.