Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Indiana Pacers in Colorado.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as starting point guard Jamal Murray is on the injury report.
The 2023 NBA Champion has missed each of the previous four games, so this would be his fifth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Denver Nuggets (on Saturday): "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Pacers:
QUESTIONABLE:
Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-31 record in 78 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Pacers, the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Zach LaVine and the Sacramento Kings.
As for the Pacers, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-31 record in 77 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and won three in a row).
Following the Nuggets, the Pacers will play their next game on Tuesday night when they return home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
Earlier this year, the Nuggets beat the Pacers by a score of 125-116.