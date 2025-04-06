Fastbreak

Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game

Jamal Murray is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

Ben Stinar

May 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Indiana Pacers in Colorado.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as starting point guard Jamal Murray is on the injury report.

The 2023 NBA Champion has missed each of the previous four games, so this would be his fifth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via The Denver Nuggets (on Saturday): "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Pacers:

QUESTIONABLE:
Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation)

OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"

Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.

Dec 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-31 record in 78 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).

Following the Pacers, the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Zach LaVine and the Sacramento Kings.

As for the Pacers, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-31 record in 77 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and won three in a row).

Following the Nuggets, the Pacers will play their next game on Tuesday night when they return home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.

Feb 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Earlier this year, the Nuggets beat the Pacers by a score of 125-116.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.