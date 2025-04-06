Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game

This is it.

One week left on the @nuggets schedule.

Four games to go:



If they go 4-0 … guaranteed home court and a good shot at 3-seed.



3-1 … home court likely and 4-seed.



2-2 … goodbye home court and dangerously close to the play-in.



1-3 or 0-4 … hello play-in… pic.twitter.com/70TbV9pFGj