Jamal Murray Throws Down Huge Dunk In Warriors-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Colorado.
During the game, Jamal Murray threw down a massive dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "JAMAL MURRAY REVERSE SLAM 😤"
The 2023 NBA Champion had eight points, two rebounds, five assists and two blocks while shooting 3/8 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his huge highlight.
@YoungFalesky: "Looks like we are officially exiting our yearly slow start Jamal season."
@DripolaJokic_: "Tubs finally getting some athleticism back"
@Sealoseal: "When Mal did a reverse dunk against OKC two seasons ago that's when he woke up
Maybe...?"
Murray has had a slow start to the 2024-25 season.
He entered with play with averages of 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 15 games.
The Nuggets are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 10-8 record in their first 18 games.
They have gone 5-4 in the nine games they have played at home.
Following Golden State, the Nuggets will begin a road trip when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in Ohio.
On the road, they are also 5-4 in nine games.
Murray is in his ninth NBA season (eighth playing).
He has spent his entire career with the Nuggets.