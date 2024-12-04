Fastbreak

Jamal Murray Throws Down Huge Dunk In Warriors-Nuggets Game

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray had a huge highlight.

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts to dunking the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Colorado.

During the game, Jamal Murray threw down a massive dunk that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "JAMAL MURRAY REVERSE SLAM 😤"

The 2023 NBA Champion had eight points, two rebounds, five assists and two blocks while shooting 3/8 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.

Many NBA fans reacted to his huge highlight.

@YoungFalesky: "Looks like we are officially exiting our yearly slow start Jamal season."

@DripolaJokic_: "Tubs finally getting some athleticism back"

@Sealoseal: "When Mal did a reverse dunk against OKC two seasons ago that's when he woke up
Maybe...?"

Murray has had a slow start to the 2024-25 season.

He entered with play with averages of 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 15 games.

The Nuggets are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 10-8 record in their first 18 games.

They have gone 5-4 in the nine games they have played at home.

Following Golden State, the Nuggets will begin a road trip when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in Ohio.

On the road, they are also 5-4 in nine games.

Murray is in his ninth NBA season (eighth playing).

He has spent his entire career with the Nuggets.

