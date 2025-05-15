Jamal Murray's Updated Status For Thunder-Nuggets Game
On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado for Game 6.
For the game, the Nuggets could be without one of their best players, as Jamal Murray is listed as questionable with an illness.
Via Yahoo Sports: "Jamal Murray is listed as QUESTIONABLE (illness) in the injury report for Game 6 vs. Oklahoma City."
The Nuggets trail the Thunder 3-2 in the series, so they are on the verge of elimination.
They most recently lost Game 5 (in Oklahoma City) by a score of 112-105.
Murray finished the loss with 28 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 10/27 from the field and 3/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Jamal Murray in elimination games:
27.8 PPG
5.0 RPG
5.2 APG
49/41/91%
The only player in NBA history to average 25/5/5 on 40+ 3P% in elimination games."
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and they beat the LA Clippers in the first round (in seven games).
Murray is in his ninth NBA year (all with the Nuggets).
He finished this past season with averages of 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray in 11 career elimination games:
50 PTS
42 PTS
40 PTS
35 PTS
26 PTS
23 PTS
21 PTS
19 PTS
17 PTS
17 PTS
16 PTS
49/41/90 shooting splits; 8-3 record."