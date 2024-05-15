Jamal Murray's Viral Quote About Nikola Jokic After Denver Nuggets Win Game 5
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 112-97 to win Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic had an excellent game with 40 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/22 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, star point guard Jamal Murray met with the media and spoke about Jokic (h/t NBA TV).
Murray: "We came off the bench together my rookie year and his second year. We've had chemistry for a long time. Just reading, time, place, reading the defense. It's just so fun to play basketball and just reading the game and not being so set or rigid in our offense."
Murray finished Game 5 with 16 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal while shooting 7/14 from the field and 41 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets now have a 3-2 lead in the series with Game 6 on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City.
Last season, the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
As for the Timberwolves, they lost to the Nuggets in the first round of the 2023 playoffs (in five games).