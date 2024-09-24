Jameer Nelson's Son Reportedly Signs With NBA Team
Jameer Nelson Jr. is coming off a productive season of college basketball for TCU.
He finished the year with averages of 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 34 games (22 starts).
On Monday, Nelson Jr. signed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot: "The Spurs signed Jameer Nelson Jr. today.
Most likely a training camp contract.
Nelson Jr. played on the Spurs’ SL team in July.
SA now has a full roster of 21 players"
Nelson Jr. played five seasons of college basketball for TCU, Delaware and George Washington.
His career averages were 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 136 games.
Dusty Garza of News 4 San Antonio reported more details: "Spurs have signed Jameer Nelson Jr. after previously signing him to a summer league contract. Nelson was named All- Big 12 Honorable Mention for his efforts with the TCU Horned Frogs. He went undrafted and now signs what is most likely an exhibit 10 deal for training camp."
Nelson Jr. is the son of former NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson.
Nelson played 14 seasons for the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics.
The Spurs finished last season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.