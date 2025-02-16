James Harden's 4-Word Steph Curry Statement Goes Viral
James Harden and Steph Curry are two of the players who remain from the 2009 NBA Draft class.
Both guards will be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day.
On Saturday, Harden made a strong statement about Curry that got a lot of views on social media (when he met with reporters in Oakland).
Harden (via the NBA): "We came in the same year, he's changed the game... His aura, obviously, his shooting, his presence. Being in this arena gives me nightmares, because I had to go against them... We literally created teams just to beat the Warriors."
Curry and Harden have faced off 59 times over their careers.
Right now, Curry has the 30-29 advantage in those matchups.
In their most recent meeting, the Clippers won by a score of 102-99 (in Los Angeles).
Harden had 12 points, six rebounds and 16 assists.
Curry finished the loss with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The Warriors and Clippers will have their final meeting of the season on April 13 (in San Francisco).
Curry's Warriors are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
The two-time MVP came into the break with averages of 23.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range.
Harden's Clippers are the sixth seed with a 31-23 record in 54 games.
The 2018 MVP is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range.