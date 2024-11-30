James Harden's Absurd 4-Point Play Went Viral In Clippers-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers played the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
During the game, James Harden had a big highlight when he made a three-pointer (plus the foul).
Via The NBA: "JAMES HARDEN FOR THE LEAD 😤
RIDICULOUS AND-1 TRIPLE 🤯"
The 2018 MVP finished his night with 20 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and five steals while shooting 7/20 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "James Harden tonight:
20 PTS
6 REB
11 AST
5 STL
3 3PM
7 games recording this statline or better, more than anyone else in the league combined (6)."
That said, the Clippers lost a close by a score of 93-92.
With the loss, the Clippers dropped to 12-9 in their first 21 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 5-5 in the 10 games they have played on the road away from Los Angeles.
Harden is averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 21 games.
Via NBA on ESPN: "The only players in NBA history who are top 20 all-time in both points and assists 💪
James Harden in good company 🔥"
Following the Timberwolves, the Clippers will play their next game on Sunday when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.