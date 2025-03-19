James Harden's Absurd Move On Evan Mobley Went Viral In Cavs-Clippers Game
On Tuesday night, the LA Clippers played the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home).
The Clippers won by a score of 132-119.
James Harden finished with 22 points, four rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/18 from the field and 2/11 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The 2018 MVP also had an excellent move on All-Star forward Evan Mobley that got a lot of views on social media.
Via House of Highlights: "James Harden couldn't believe what he just did to Evan Mobley 😂😭"
While he is no longer in his prime at 35, Harden is still a very reliable guard who made the 2025 All-Star Game.
The former Arizona State star is averaging 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via Ballislife.com: "Kawhi's reaction to Harden's move on Mobley 🤣"
Harden was the third pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers over 16 years.
Via Ball Don't Stop: "James Harden still shifting players at age 35. All-time hooper and isolation specialist."
With the win, the Clippers are now 39-30 in 69 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak).
Following the Cavs, the Clippers will remain at home to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.