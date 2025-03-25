Fastbreak

James Harden Comments On Devin Booker's Viral Instagram Post

James Harden (LA Clippers) left a comment on Devin Booker's (Suns) Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
On Monday night, Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to a 108-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks (at home).

The former Kentucky star finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 7/18 from the field.

He also made the game-winning shot.

Via The NBA: "DEVIN BOOKER WINS IT FOR PHOENIX IN THE FINAL SECONDS 🚨🚨

TEXTBOOK STEPBACK MID-RANGE BUCKET!!"

After the win, Booker made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in less than five hours.

He captioned his post: "The hoods Jay Leno"

One person who left a comment was LA Clippers star James Harden.

His comment had over 650 likes.

He wrote: "You trippppinnnn"

Harden and Booker are two of the most popular (and best) guards in the NBA.

Therefore, fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.

Booker also responded to Harden.

He wrote back: "@jharden13 we still tryna see that 96 u got 👀"

Booker and Harden have faced off 23 times over their careers.

Harden has the 14-9 advantage in those matchups.

Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Right now, Booker is averaging 25.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 66 games.

He is in his 10th season (all with the Suns).

Jan 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) handles the ball against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the fourth quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.

The 2018 MVP is in his second year with LA.

