James Harden Comments On Tyler Herro's Viral Instagram Post

James Harden congratulated Miami Heat star Tyler Herro.

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates with the trophy after winning the three-point contest during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates with the trophy after winning the three-point contest during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, Tyler Herro won the NBA's 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Herro also appeared in his first career All-Star Game the following night.

Via Ballislife.com: "Tyler Herro is the 5th Miami Heat to win the NBA 3-Point Contest!

Glen Rice (1995)
Jason Kapono (2007)
Daequan Cook (2009)
James Jones (2011)"

Following the victory, the Miami Heat star made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes.

He wrote: "not the city , the world.."

One person who left a comment was LA Clippers star James Harden.

His message had over 1,500 likes.

Harden wrote: "Congrats Brodie !"

Harden and Herro have faced off 14 times over their careers.

Right now, Herro has the 8-6 advantage in those matchups.

NBA
Jan 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) moves the ball against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Herro is in the middle of the best season of his NBA career.

The former Kentucky star is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 51 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Last 10 3-Point Contest winners:

2025: Tyler Herro
2024: Damian Lillard
2023: Damian Lillard
2022: Karl-Anthony Towns
2021: Stephen Curry
2020: Buddy Hield
2019: Joe Harris
2018: Devin Booker
2017: Eric Gordon
2016: Klay Thompson"

As for Harden, the future Hall of Famer made his first All-Star Game since 2022.

He is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 51 games.

