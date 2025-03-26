James Harden's Current Injury Status For Clippers-Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, the LA Clippers will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, the Clippers could be without their best player, as James Harden is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "James Harden (foot) questionable for Wednesday."
Harden is in the middle of his second season playing for the Clippers.
The 2018 MVP has averages of 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Via StatMamba: "James Harden this season:
443 — Free Throws Made
442 — Field Goals Made
Harden, Butler, & Embiid are the only players with more FTM than FGM this season."
The Clippers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 40-31 record in 71 games.
They have won eight out of their last ten.
Following the Knicks, the Clippers will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Via OptaSTATS: "James Harden has 114 assists and 100 made free throws in March, the 22nd month of his career where he’s had at least 100 of each.
That’s double the number of months that any other player has had since the NBA-ABA merger (Russell Westbrook, LeBron James each with 11)."
As for the Knicks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-26 record in 71 games.
They have won two games in a row.