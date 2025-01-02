James Harden's Current Injury Status For Clippers-Thunder Game
On Thursday night, the LA Clippers will be in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder.
For the game, the Clippers could be without their best player, as James Harden is on the injury report.
The 2018 MVP has averages of 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "James Harden has been downgraded to questionable for tonight at Oklahoma City due to groin soreness
Harden missed a game 25 days ago (vs Rockets) due to groin soreness. Kevin Porter Jr. started that game and Bones Hyland was the backup point guard"
The Clippers have been one of the best surprises in the NBA.
They are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-14 record in 33 games.
Over the last ten games, LA has gone 5-5.
In their most recent game, the Clippers lost to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 122-86.
Harden had 17 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field.
Following the Thunder, the Clippers will host Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the west with a 27-5 record in 32 games.
They are in the middle of a 12-game winning streak.
Following the Clippers, the Thunder will host the New York Knicks on Friday night in Oklahoma City.