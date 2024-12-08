James Harden's Current Injury Status For Rockets-Clippers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers will host the Houston Rockets in California.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as 2018 MVP James Harden is on the injury report.
Via Mark Medina on Saturday: "Clippers list James Harden as questionable for Sunday's game vs Houston because of soreness in his right groin."
Harden is in his second season playing for LA.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 21.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in his first 24 games.
The Clippers had been expected to be among the worst teams in the Western Conference after losing Paul George (and Kawhi Leonard out due to injury).
That said, Harden has kept them in contention for a playoff spot.
They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-10 record.
At home, the Clippers have gone 9-5 in 14 games.
Following the Rockets, the Clippers will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
As for the Rockets, they have had an excellent start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They enter play as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-8 record.
In addition, the Rockets are just a half-game back of the Dallas Mavericks for the second seed.
Following the Clippers, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Golden State Warriors.