James Harden Facing Backlash From NBA World For Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday night, the LA Clippers played the Denver Nuggets in Colorado for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
The Clippers lost by a score of 131-115.
They now trail the series 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
James Harden finished the loss with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 3/9 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Jason Timpf: "James Harden is operating at a level of intensity so far below the moment... its jarring."
@10blended: "You can never trust James Harden, never. He’ll always let you down no matter what"
@TheHateCentral: "James Harden in Game 5:
11 Points
3-9 FG
5-8 FT
4 Turnovers
4 Fouls
ALWAYS HAS A SIGNATURE CHOKE GAME IN THE PLAYOFFS"
Ramona Shelburne: "If it felt like James Harden wasn’t that involved tonight, he wasn’t. According to @ESPNStatsInfo LA averaged just 0.72 points per play on the 35 plays Harden was involved in. Both are his lowest marks of the series."
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦: "You know what’s crazy?
Game 5: James Harden tonight; 9 points, 2-8 shooting.
That’s not the crazy part, the crazy part is he actually has more points tonight than in Game 5 last year lol."
@ZlatniTopki: "These are the type of games that the James Harden playoff narrative make sense
Just jogging around the court dreaming of wingstop"
Harden is in his second season playing for the Clippers.
They lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.