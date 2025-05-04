James Harden Facing Backlash From NBA World For Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday night, the LA Clippers lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 120-101.
With the loss, they have now been eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs.
James Harden finished with seven points, five rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Real Sports: "James Harden has more Game 7s shooting below 30% FG than he does shooting above 😬"
@BricksCenter: "James Harden has now lost a Game 7 with 4 different teams 😭"
@ChefTrillie: "James Harden’s name should never be mentioned in the same sentence as Dwyane Wade. Enough is enough"
@TheHateCentral: "James Harden in Game 7:
7 Points
2-8 FG
-29 +/-
OUTPLAYED BY WESTBROOK IN 2025 🔥🔥🔥"
@Carsobi: "James Harden has played in seven Game 7s in his career
He has averaged 19.2 PPG & 7.9 APG on 35.5% FG & 23.2% 3FG
Yikes, man. That is uniquely ugly stuff."
NBA Retweet: "James Harden in tonights Game 7 elimination game:
7 Points
5 Rebounds
13 Assists
2/8 FG
1/4 3PT
-29 +/-"
@CuffsTheLegend: "Don’t you ever mention James Harden in the same conversation with DWade ever again in your life"
Harden has played 16 seasons for the Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers (and Clippers).
The 2018 MVP has been unable to return to the NBA Finals since the 2012 season (with OKC).