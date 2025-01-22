James Harden In Jeopardy Of Missing Celtics-Clippers Game
On Wednesday evening, the LA Clippers will host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in California.
For the game, the Clippers could be without one of their best players, as 2018 MVP James Harden is on the injury report.
The former Arizona State star is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Kawhi and Zubac remain out
QUESTIONABLE:
Nicolas Batum - Right Finger Soreness
Kris Dunn - Left Knee Soreness
James Harden - Right Groin Soreness
Norman Powell - Back Soreness
OUT:
Kawhi Leonard - Knee Injury Management
P.J. Tucker - not with team
Ivica Zubac - Left Eye Abrasion"
Harden is in his second season playing for the Clippers.
He has helped team get off to a strong start as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record in 42 games.
They are coming off a 112-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls (at home).
Harden finished the loss with 17 points, five rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/17 from the field and 3/13 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
On the other side, Boston is the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record in 43 games.
They are coming off a 125-85 victory over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.