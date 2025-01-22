James Harden In Jeopardy Of Missing Celtics-Clippers Game

Kawhi and Zubac remain out

QUESTIONABLE:

Nicolas Batum - Right Finger Soreness

Kris Dunn - Left Knee Soreness

James Harden - Right Groin Soreness

Norman Powell - Back Soreness

OUT:

Kawhi Leonard - Knee Injury Management

P.J. Tucker - not with team

Ivica Zubac - Left Eye Abrasion