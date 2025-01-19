James Harden In Jeopardy Of Missing Lakers-Clippers Game
On Sunday night, the LA Clippers have a big showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).
However, they could be without one of their best players, as 2018 MVP James Harden is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "James Harden (illness) questionable for Sunday."
Harden is averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in his first 38 games.
Via NBACentral: "James Harden has never missed the playoffs in his entire career. He currently has the Clippers ranked 5th in the West with a 23-17 record, despite Kawhi Leonard missing most of the season so far. At age 35, he is averaging 21.4 PPG, 8.0 APG, and 5.8 RPG.
One of the greatest offensive engines of all time."
The Clippers are coming off a 118-89 victory over Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon).
Harden finished the win with 19 points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 7/16 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time
The Clippers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-17 record in 40 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
Following Los Angeles, the Clippers will play their next game on Monday when they host the Chicago Bulls.
Harden is in his second season playing for the franchise.