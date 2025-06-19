James Harden Made His Feelings Clear About The Golden State Warriors
James Harden has been linked with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for a decade.
The 2018 MVP had his best years with the Houston Rockets where they were unable to get past Golden State in the NBA playoffs.
During the middle of the 2024-25 season, Harden spoke honestly about the Warriors (via Keli Johnson).
Harden: "They got the best of us. Prime years when we we're competitive and we had real chances to reach the Finals and compete for a championship... They had a dynasty over there, which is one of the greatest dynasties basketball's ever seen. For me, it was trying to get past them... It was frustrating."
According to StatMuse, Harden has gone just 7-16 against the Warriors in 23 NBA playoff matchups.
Harden and the Rockets took the Warriors to Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference finals.
However, Chris Paul famously got injured during the series.
Via ThrowbackHoops: "James Harden finished with 30 points to even the WCF series 2-2 against the Warriors! (2018)
30 PTS
4 REB
4 AST
3 STL
2 BLK
42% FG (11/26)
100% FT (5/5)"
Harden has been with the LA Clippers for each of the previous two seasons.
He finished this past year with averages of 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The future Hall of Famer made his 11th All-Star Game.